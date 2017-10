Nov 07 (Reuters) - Gemdale International Investment Limited, Famous Commercial Ltd & Gemdale Corporation

* Moody’s has assigned a Ba3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed bonds to be issued by Gemdale International Investment Limited. At the same time, Moody’s has affirmed Gemdale Corporation’s Ba1 corporate family rating, Famous Commercial Ltd’s Ba3 corporate family rating, and Gemdale International Holding Limited’s Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating.