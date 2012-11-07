TEXT-S&P affirms Birmingham City Council 'AA+' rtg; outlook stable

Nov 07 -

Overview

-- Birmingham City Council (BCC) has demonstrated a very positive liquidity position and strong operating expenditure flexibility, supported by the very predictable and supportive U.K. institutional framework.

-- We are therefore affirming the ‘AA+’ long-term issuer credit rating on BCC, despite its exposure to further funding reductions from the central government and rising tax-supported debt levels, as we believe that BCC will continue to post positive, albeit narrower, operating surpluses over the rating horizon.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that BCC will adjust to reforms and funding reductions, by making use of its operating expenditure flexibility, and maintain a positive--albeit narrowing--operating performance and deficits after capital expenditure levels averaging 6% of total adjusted revenues within the rating horizon.

Rating Action

On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed the ‘AA+’ long-term issuer credit rating on Birmingham City Council (BCC). The outlook is stable.