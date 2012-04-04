FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Richa Industries at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Richa Industries at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Richa Industries Limited (Richa) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are supported by Richa’s diversified product portfolio, with textiles and pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) accounting for 70% and 30% of total revenue of INR2,154m in 9MFY12 (nine months ended December 2011). The ratings also reflect the company’s improved performance in the PEB segment in 9MFY12, with revenue of INR628m (FY11: INR457m) and margins of 17.9% (FY11: 16.6%). Revenue from PEBs is likely to outgrow revenue from textiles by FY14.

The ratings also draw comfort from Richa’s relatively stable EBITDA margins in the backdrop of a volatile textile industry environment, compared with its peers. However, margins reduced to 13% in 9MFY12 (9MFY11: 16.5%) as the company could not fully pass on cost (wages, power) increases to customers due to intense competition in the textile market. EBITDA margin in the textile segment was 8.1% in 9MFY12 (FY11: 11%).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.