TEXT-S&P summary: Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG

Nov 07 -

Summary analysis -- Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG --------- 07-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: D1777M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Dec-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

12-Dec-2006 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +4

GRE Support 0

Group Support +4

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Membership in and support from the German cooperative banking sector’s comprehensive protection scheme.

-- Robust market shares and proven expertise dealing with medical professionals in Germany.

-- Robust asset quality in core business.

Weaknesses:

-- Remaining impairment risks from a sizable portfolio of structured investments.

-- Moderate capitalization for its stand-alone risk profile.

-- Reliance on wholesale funding.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Deutsche Apotheker- und Aerztebank eG (Apobank) reflects the stable outlook on the Federal Association of German Cooperative Banks (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe), Germany’s cooperative banking sector. This reflects our assessment of Apobank’s “core” importance to the sector according to our group methodology and our expectation of ongoing support for Apobank from the cooperative banking sector.

The outlook on Germany’s cooperative banking sector is stable, reflecting our expectation that the ratings on Germany’s cooperative banking sector are unlikely to change over the next one to two years. It also reflects our opinion that the solidarity support within the sector will remain unchanged. Although we currently anticipate a weakening of economic and financial market conditions globally, we believe that the sector’s key credit metrics should remain more resilient than and superior to the average for the German banking industry.

We consider positive or negative rating actions unlikely at present, as these would require more fundamental changes to the sector’s strengths or weaknesses or to the economic and industry risk in Germany. A heightening of economic risk in Germany, gradual erosion of the sector’s market position, a deterioration of its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to less than 10%, or strategic shifts into higher-risk areas could have negative rating implications. Conversely, the successful execution of a holistic strategy to address the sector’s traditional weaknesses--such as cost efficiency and its below-average market position in corporate and private banking--could have positive rating implications.

