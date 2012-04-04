TEXT-S&P ratings - Tver Oblast

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 -

Ratings -- Tver Oblast -------------------------------------------- 04-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2009 B+/-- B+/--

27-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB2.5 bil 15.% puttable bnds ser RU34005TVE0

due 12/26/2013 B+ 11-Feb-2009

RUB3 bil 12.5% bnds due 06/12/2014 B+ 11-Dec-2009

RUB3 bil var/fixed rate (proposed) bnds due

12/15/2015 B+ 20-Dec-2010