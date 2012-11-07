TEXT-S&P lowered Cofidis rating to 'BBB+'; outlook to neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 -

Overview

-- The economic risks under which French banks, including Cofidis (CofSA), operate have increased in our view, leaving them moderately more exposed to the potential of a lengthier recession in the eurozone.

-- We have therefore lowered our long-term rating on CofSA to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', affirmed our ‘A-2’ short-term rating, and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

-- Our negative outlook on CofSA factors in the possibility that deteriorating economic conditions in its main markets could lead us to revise down our assessment of its capital position.

Rating Action

As previously announced on Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on French consumer finance company Cofidis S.A. (CofSA) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', affirmed the short-term counterparty credit rating at ‘A-2’, and revised the outlook to negative from stable.

Rationale

The outlook revision and the lowering of our long-term rating on Cofidis reflects our view that the bank is increasingly vulnerable to the impact of rising economic risks in its European main markets, and more particularly in France.

We believe that higher economic uncertainties in the eurozone (European Economic and Monetary Union) could lead to lower loan production at Cofidis over time, or decrease its asset quality, which could ultimately affect its creditworthiness. We have lowered CofSA’s SACP to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-’ to better capture this risk, also taking into account the bank’s international activities in countries that we consider to carry more risk than France. The lowering of CofSA’s SACP follows our lowering of our baseline assessment (“anchor”) to ‘bbb+’ from ‘a-'.