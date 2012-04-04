FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Tver Oblast otlk to neg; 'B+/ruA+' rtgs afrmd
April 4, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Tver Oblast otlk to neg; 'B+/ruA+' rtgs afrmd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 -

Overview

-- We expect Russian Tver Oblast’s budgetary performance in 2012-2014 to be weaker than we had previously forecast, due to rapid operating spending growth.

-- The oblast has increased its reliance on short-term borrowings, with 42% of its direct debt falling due within next 12 months.

-- Large deficits after capital accounts, relatively limited cash reserves, and high debt service of 18%-22% of operating revenues we project for 2012-2014 might negatively affect the oblast’s liquidity position.

-- We are revising our outlook on Tver Oblast to negative from stable and affirming our ‘B+’ long-term and ‘ruA+’ Russia national scale ratings.

-- The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is unchanged at ‘3’.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Tver Oblast’s weak budgetary performance and gradual debt accumulation might aggravate its exposure to refinancing risks in 2013-2014.

Rating Action

On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Russia’s Tver Oblast to negative from stable. At the same time, the long-term issuer credit rating was affirmed at ‘B+’ and the Russia national scale rating was affirmed at ‘ruA+'. The recovery rating on the oblast’s senior unsecured debt is unchanged at ‘3’.

