TEXT-S&P raises all rtgs in Invesco Garda B.V. cash flow CLO deal

RATINGS LIST

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Invesco Garda B.V.

EUR358 Million Senior And Deferrable Interest Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A AA (sf) A+ (sf)

B A (sf) BBB (sf)

C BBB- (sf) BB+ (sf)

D BB (sf) B (sf)

E B (sf) CCC- (sf)

F CCC (sf) CCC- (sf)