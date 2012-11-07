TEXT-S&P summary: Eure (Department of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07 -

EURE (Department of)

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Rationale

The ratings on the Department of Eure reflect our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French departments, as our criteria define the term. They also reflect Eure’s “positive” financial management, very sound budgetary performance, very moderate debt burden, “positive” liquidity position, and good socio-economic indicators by international standards.

The ratings are constrained by the department’s restricted revenue flexibility and quite large contingent liabilities mainly related to social housing, although these liabilities have moderate associated risks.

We view Eure’s financial management as “positive” for the ratings. We consider that the department has a clear and realistic budgetary strategy, good budget monitoring, and proactive and prudent debt management. Our 2012-2014 base-case scenario reflects this, and we believe Eure will continue to post a strong operating margin, owing to its disciplined management of operating expenditure. Despite our anticipation of an 11% slump in property transfer fees in 2012 and a 6% drop in 2013, we estimate in our base-case scenario that Eure’s operating margin will remain strong, at above 13% of operating revenues in 2014, compared with 18% in 2011. We believe the department will maintain its grip over operating expenditure growth at 2.5% annually until 2014, which will allow it to partly absorb sluggish operating revenue growth of 0.5% annually.