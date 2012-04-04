TEXT-Fitch takes rtg actions on Melchior CDO I S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes and affirmed four classes of Melchior CDO I S.A.’s (Melchior CDO I) notes, as follows.

EUR16.5m Class B-1 (XS0132600528): downgraded to ‘CCsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate (RE) 60%

EUR10.3m Class B-2 (XS0132602060): downgraded to ‘CCsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; RE 60%

EUR10.0m Class C-1 (XS0132606301): affirmed at ‘Csf’; RE 0%

EUR20.0m Class C-2 (XS0132607291): affirmed at ‘Csf’; RE 0%

EUR19.6m Class D (XS0132607887): affirmed at ‘Csf’; RE 0%

EUR5.0m Combination Notes (XS0132620120): affirmed at ‘Csf’; RE 0%

The rating actions reflect levels of credit enhancement commensurate with the notes’ respective ratings. The transaction has delevered so that aggregate collateral balance is EUR42m versus EUR400m at close. The portfolio currently has exposures from 18 obligors, five of which are classified as aged defaulted obligations (notional EUR11.5m). The Fitch ‘CCC’ and below bucket including defaults is 53% of aggregate assets (performing and defaulted).

Long-dated assets, i.e. assets maturing after the maturity of the transaction in August 2013, make up 44.5% of the aggregate assets (performing and defaulted). This presents a key risk to this older-vintage transaction because any assets remaining in the portfolio will have to be sold prior to the transaction’s maturity, thus exposing the notes to market value risk losses if the assets trade below par.

The downgrades of the class B notes are based on their low levels of available credit enhancement. Further defaults or the sale of long-dated assets below par, will likely result in these notes not being fully paid at maturity.

The affirmations of the class C and D and combination notes at ‘Csf’ reflect Fitch’s expectations that these notes will not receive any further payments and will therefore default.