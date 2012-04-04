TEXT-S&P summary: Fortum Oyj

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Fortum Oyj ------------------------------------ 04-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Negative/A-1 Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

12-Aug-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR6 bil med-term note Prog 07/10/2003: sr

unsecd A 21-Sep-2009

EUR500 mil 5.% bnds due 11/19/2013 A 21-Sep-2009

EUR750 mil 4.5% med-term nts ser 14 due

06/20/2016 A 21-Sep-2009