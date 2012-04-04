TEXT-Fitch afrms Denmark at 'AAA'; otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘AAA’. The Outlook on the Long-term ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Denmark’s Country Ceiling at ‘AAA’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F1+'.

Denmark has recovered from the sharp fall in output it suffered during the international recession and financial crisis, combined with a housing bust it suffered in 2008/2009. However, the recovery has been modest and GDP growth in 2010 and 2011 has barely exceeded 1% a year, a rate Fitch does not expect it to out-distance in 2012-2013. The agency now has fewer concerns about the banking system and Denmark’s ability to maintain its peg to the euro through the financial turmoil of the past three years has been well demonstrated.

“Despite the change in government, the economic policies Denmark has pursued have remained consistent, prudent and credible,” says Chris Pryce, a Director in Fitch’s Sovereign Group. “Denmark has taken a proactive role in enhancing banking supervision and preparing for the introduction of Basel III regulations, including being one of the few countries to introduce a financial sector burden-sharing mechanism for the orderly resolution of future bankruptcies, at least among the smaller banks. This should help safeguard the stability of the financial system as support measures introduced during the crisis are wound up and phased out over the next few years,” adds Pryce.

The future course of domestic demand, especially personal consumption, has a greater dependence than in most countries on the wealth effect associated with the exceptional level of household indebtedness. This is a consequence, among other things, of tax deductions on interest charged on mortgage payments, a central element in Danish housing policy and one that may be limited in the future but is unlikely to be radically reformed, as in aggregate the population owns sufficient housing and pension assets to more than offset the outstanding debt. However, it means that in times of difficulty, falling asset prices, rising unemployment and falling real wages force personal spending to take the strain. The housing market remains fragile and house prices may have further to fall but Fitch no longer considers prices to be overvalued and expects the market to stabilise over the next few years.

The fiscal accounts moved into deficit during the recession but for three years (2009-2011) this deficit, partly for a number of one-off reasons, remained below the EU’s 3% of GDP reference rate. The 2012 deficit may exceed 3% but the government has undertaken to bring it below the reference rate in 2013 and is expected to take the first realistic opportunity to restore a surplus. Public debt remains low by EU standards, especially on a net basis. Pension reforms, especially increasing the minimum age for early retirement have strengthened the long-term sustainability of public finances. External finances have remained robust as reflected in Denmark’s positive net international investment position and increased current account surplus.

Denmark’s ‘AAA’ rating is further underpinned by its diversified economy, high income per capita, and a robust institutional framework. Governance and institutional strength are stronger than in most economies, while successful structural reforms resulting in flexible labour markets have contributed to one of the lowest structural employment levels among ‘AAA’ rated peers.