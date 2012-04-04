TEXT-S&P afrms 'BB+' issue rtg on Inmarsat Finance snr nts

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our analysis assumes that Inmarsat would most likely default from an inability to refinance its senior secured credit facility in 2016 as a result of excessive leverage and a significant deterioration in market conditions. Under this scenario, we assume a decline in demand for the group’s existing services and a limited take-up of new services, thereby increasing price pressure and eroding revenues. These conditions could be compounded by potential satellite failures.

We value Inmarsat on a going-concern basis, given the nature of the assets and high barriers to entry in the satellite communications industry. However, we believe that recovery values are likely to be intrinsically linked to the value of the satellites. We have therefore used a discrete-asset valuation to estimate the value available to creditors.

We value Inmarsat’s assets at about $1.9 billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2016, allowing for a haircut to asset values. Our valuation takes into account the group’s current asset base, its $370 million investment in the new AlphaSat satellite to be launched in 2013, and the $1.2 billion investment program for the construction and launch of the three Ka-band satellites in 2013-2014. While we do not assign a specific value to the spectrum licensed to Inmarsat, we believe that it could be sold in the event of a default, particularly in the U.S., and support current recovery prospects for debtholders. That said, in our opinion, recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders remain very sensitive to increases in the amount of pari passu or priority debt, which could result in us lowering our issue and recovery ratings on the senior unsecured notes.

From our valuation of $1.9 billion, we deduct priority liabilities of about $120 million, primarily comprising enforcement costs and 50% of pension liabilities. We then deduct about $1.43 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default, which includes six months of prepetition interest, and assumes a fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) at default. However, we do not assume that the $150 million uncommitted accordion facility is utilized. This leaves about $350 million for the senior unsecured noteholders from our estimate of about $880 million outstanding at default (including six months’ prepetition interest).

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed

Inmarsat Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured* BB+

Recovery Rating 4

*Guaranteed by Inmarsat Investments Ltd.