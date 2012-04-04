FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Religare Enterprises's NCD rating
#Financials
April 4, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Religare Enterprises's NCD rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 04 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Religare Enterprises Limited’s proposed INR5,000m secured non-convertible debentures’ (NCDs) ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)’ rating with Stable Outlook.

The rating withdrawal, in accordance with Fitch’s policy, is driven by the fact that the expected rating has been outstanding for more than 90 days, and Fitch is not in receipt of final documents conforming to information previously received to consider assigning final ratings to the NCDs.

