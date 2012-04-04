TEXT-S&P summary: Levi Strauss & Co.

The company’s cash flow metrics remain in line with our indicative ratios for an aggressive financial risk profile, while leverage is currently above our “aggressive” indicative ratios, which include debt to EBITDA leverage of 4x to 5x and FFO to debt cash flow of 12% to 20%. However, we expect the company’s credit measures to strengthen for 2012 and 2013. In particular, our forecast includes the following assumptions:

-- The company’s operating performance remains sound despite the still-weak global economy and our expectations for modest growth of about 2% in consumer spending.

-- We estimate sales growth could be relatively modest in the low-single-digit area for 2012 and increasing to the mid-single-digit area for 2013, particularly in light of price increases taken in 2011 and some continued weakness in the company’s Dockers brand.

-- EBITDA margins declined in 2011 to 10.8%, due in part to higher cotton prices, the company’s investment in information technology, and executive departure expenses. However, we expect EBITDA margins will be only modestly higher--in the 11% area--for fiscal 2012 as we do not expect the company to benefit from the recent decline in the cost of cotton until the second half of calendar 2012.

-- We believe the company’s adjusted FFO could increase to over $450 million for fiscal 2012, and the company’s FFO to debt cash flow metric to increase to the mid- to high-double-digit area.

-- We expect leverage to decline to the 5x area for fiscal 2012 and believe it could approach the mid-4x area for fiscal 2013.

Levi Strauss’ market position continues to be good as one of the larger apparel companies, with sales of $4.7 billion. The company’s Levi’s and Dockers brands continue to have significant market share in the highly competitive denim and casual pants markets. Also, the company has good geographic diversification, with 43% of sales generated in Europe and Asia, and its products are widely distributed across wholesale and retail channels. However, the company’s product focus remains somewhat narrow, as roughly 80% of revenues are generated from Levi’s branded merchandise, roughly 85% of its sales are from pants, and over 70% of its products are sold to men, despite the company’s other brands such as Dockers and the newly launched Denizen brand. We believe this leaves it vulnerable to changes in consumer preferences. Though the higher cost of cotton modestly eroded profitability in 2011 for many apparel companies, Levi Strauss’ profitability was also weakened by some sales discounts taken for both its Levi’s and Dockers brands to manage inventory levels, and higher corporate expenses related to its investment in technology and executive departures, including its former chief executive officer.

Liquidity

We believe Levi Strauss’ liquidity is adequate. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $204 million and availability of $495 million (net of $83 million in letters of credit) under its $850 million asset-based revolving credit facility as of Nov. 27, 2011. The credit facility matures in September 2016 and is subject to a fixed-charge coverage covenant (1.0x) only if availability is less than $65 million or 10% of the company’s borrowing base. We expect availability to remain well in excess of this threshold for a covenant trigger for the next 12 months. The company does not have any debt maturities until 2014.

We expect capital expenditures to decline to about $100 million for fiscal 2012, down from $130 million for fiscal 2011. We expect fund from operations of over $450 million in 2012 to support capital expenditures, dividends ($20 million), and estimated contributions to its pension and postretirement benefits ($84 million) for 2012.

Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations:

-- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.2x for the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA.

-- The company likely can absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flow and current cash sources.

-- We expect continued prudent financial management.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on Levi’s senior unsecured debt is ‘B+’ (the same as the corporate credit rating), and the recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating the expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on Levi Strauss to be published on RatingsDirect following this article.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. We expect Levi Strauss’ operating performance and credit measures to improve modestly, as EBITDA margins improve with declining cotton prices and lower operating expenses for 2012. Although unlikely, we may lower our rating if operating performance deteriorates, possibly as a result of weaker-than-anticipated sales resulting from still-weak global economic conditions and total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage increasing to more than 6.0x. For this to occur, EBITDA would need to fall about 6%, assuming debt levels remain stable. Alternatively, we could raise the rating if operating performance improves, possibly because of sales levels and consumer spending that exceed our expectations, and the ability to sustain the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 4.0x. EBITDA would need to rise about 41% for this to occur, assuming debt levels remain stable. We view this as unlikely over the next year.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009