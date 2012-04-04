TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS defaults to pass 14% in 2012;but pace slowing

Apr 04 - The pace of new U.S. CMBS defaults will slow again this year as seen in 2011, with the cumulative number to reach 14.5% by the end of 2012, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest annual default study.

The cumulative CMBS default rate closed out last year at 12.7% ($71.3 billion). Fitch expects that the rate of new defaults will continue to slow. New defaults finished 2011 38% lower (950 loans totaling $13.7 billion) than levels seen in 2010 (1,477 loans totaling $22.1 billion). Fitch expects the trend to continue this year with general performance continuing to stabilize.

Important to note is how modified loans are helping mask CMBS default rates. Many loans are being modified by the special servicers without ever experiencing a monetary default. Taking into account those loans reported as modified, but never delinquent on debt service, the cumulative default rate would be 14.8% instead of 12.7%.

From the standpoint of specific property types, the biggest concern is office properties. For the first time in Fitch’s default study, office loans had the highest levels of new defaults, surpassing multifamily loans with 38.6% of the total ($5.3 billion) in 2011. Multifamily came in third this past year with 20.1%, while retail finished second at 20.6%.

The 2007 vintage remains a lingering sore spot as well, with over half (50.2%) of last year’s new defaults coming from these transactions, and the highest cumulative default rate of any vintage at 19%.

