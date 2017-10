TEXT-S&P rates Brandywine's $100M 6.90% series E pref stock 'BB'

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Gradual Improvements In Operating Fundamentals Continue To Support North American REITs, published Feb. 3, 2012.

-- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012.

-- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor’s Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, published Oct. 12, 2011.

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, published June 21, 2011.

Ratings List

Brandywine Realty Trust Inc./Brandywine Operating Partnership L.P.

Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable

New Rating

Brandywine Realty Trust Inc.

$100 million 6.90% series E

Cumulative redeemable preferred stock BB