TEXT-S&P:Various actions on Halcyon Struct Asset Mgmnt Euro CLO 2008-I

Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

For our review of the transaction’s performance, we used data from the trustee report (dated Jan. 31, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, as well as our cash flow criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010, and “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we observed a decline in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the ‘CCC’ category (‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, and ‘CCC-'), and in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated ‘CC’, ‘SD’ [selective default] and ‘D’) since we last reviewed the transaction (see “Transaction Update: Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I B.V.,” published on May 7, 2010).

We also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I’s collateral pool since our last review. All of the transaction’s par value tests now comply with their minimum requirement triggers. At the time of our last review, the class C, D and E notes failed their par value tests. The transaction now has a shorter weighted-average life, so its scenario default rates have decreased at each rating level since our previous review.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis in order to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

In our opinion, the documentation for the portfolio asset swaps does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. Hence, in our cash flow analysis, we also considered scenarios where the hedge counterparties fail to perform and where, as a result, the transaction may be exposed to greater currency risk.

We recently lowered our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., one of the transaction’s hedge providers, to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’ (see “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgraded To ‘A’ From ‘A+'; Subsidiary Downgraded To ‘A+’ From ‘AA-',” published on Nov. 29, 2011). Our credit and cash flow analyses, without giving credit to JP Morgan Chase & Co. as the hedge counterparty, indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is at a level that commensurate with a rating no higher than ‘AA- (sf)'--the equivalent of our ICR on JP Morgan plus one. Hence we have lowered our rating on the class A notes.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to the class E notes in this transaction to be commensurate with a higher rating. We have therefore raised our rating on this class of notes.

We consider the credit enhancement available for the class B, C, and D notes to be commensurate with our current ratings. We therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

Because the updated ratings on class B, C, D, and E notes are lower than that of the hedge counterparties in the transaction, they are not constrained by the rating on the hedge counterparties.

None of the classes of notes were constrained by the application of our largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Halcyon Structured Asset Management European Long Secured/Short Unsecured CLO 2008-I B.V.

EUR404 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Lowered

A AA- (sf) AA (sf)

Rating Raised

E BB- (sf) B+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

B A+ (sf)

C BBB+ (sf)

D BB+ (sf)