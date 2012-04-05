TEXT-S&P ratings - Israel Electric Corp. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. ----------------------------- 05-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Israel
Foreign currency BB+/Watch Neg/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 465077
Mult. CUSIP6: 46507M
Mult. CUSIP6: 46507N
Mult. CUSIP6: 46507V
Mult. CUSIP6: 46507W
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jan-2011 --/-- BB+/--
05-Oct-2010 --/-- BBB-/--
24-Mar-2009 --/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$600 mil secd nts due 12/15/2096 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$4 bil med-term note Prog 12/11/1997: sr
secd BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$425 mil N/A ser 1+2 due 12/15/2027 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$400 mil bnds due 07/15/2018 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
¥10 bil 3.7% med-term nts due 05/23/2030 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$250 mil fltg rate nts due 01/18/2018 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 04/24/2008: sr
secd BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$1 bil 7.25% med-term nts due 01/15/2019 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$500 mil 9.375% med-term nts due 01/28/2020 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011
US$500 mil 6.7% med-term nts due 02/10/2017 BB+/WatchN 09-Feb-2012