TEXT-S&P ratings - Israel Electric Corp. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 05 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. ----------------------------- 05-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Israel

Foreign currency BB+/Watch Neg/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 465077

Mult. CUSIP6: 46507M

Mult. CUSIP6: 46507N

Mult. CUSIP6: 46507V

Mult. CUSIP6: 46507W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2011 --/-- BB+/--

05-Oct-2010 --/-- BBB-/--

24-Mar-2009 --/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$600 mil secd nts due 12/15/2096 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$4 bil med-term note Prog 12/11/1997: sr

secd BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$425 mil N/A ser 1+2 due 12/15/2027 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$400 mil bnds due 07/15/2018 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

¥10 bil 3.7% med-term nts due 05/23/2030 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$250 mil fltg rate nts due 01/18/2018 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 04/24/2008: sr

secd BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$1 bil 7.25% med-term nts due 01/15/2019 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$500 mil 9.375% med-term nts due 01/28/2020 BB+/WatchN 04-Jan-2011

US$500 mil 6.7% med-term nts due 02/10/2017 BB+/WatchN 09-Feb-2012