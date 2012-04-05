FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes March 2012 euro CDO rating confirmation list
April 5, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P publishes March 2012 euro CDO rating confirmation list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 05 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published an updated list of the amendments to European collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions for which it provided a rating confirmation letter between March 1 and March 31, 2012 (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

As part of our continuing efforts to provide transparency to the market, we will regularly update this cumulative list of the amendments to European cash flow, hybrid, and synthetic CDO transactions for which we have provided a preliminary or final rating confirmation letter.

In March 2012, we issued a total of 14 CDO transaction rating confirmations, of which 13 were for cash and hybrid CDOs and one was for a synthetic CDO.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European CDO Amendments For Which S&P Provided Preliminary Or Final Rating Confirmation Between March 1 And March 31, 2012, April 4, 2012

