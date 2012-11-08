FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P withdraws rating on ARLO IX Ltd. bond-linked notes
November 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P withdraws rating on ARLO IX Ltd. bond-linked notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has withdrawn its ‘BBB (sf)’ rating assigned to the Series 2008 (UED-2014) notes issued by ARLO IX Ltd. at the request of the issuer (see list).This transaction was unwound at the request of the sole noteholder, who is also the swap counterparty.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Issuer Rating To Rating From

ARLO IX Ltd. Series 2008 (UED-2014) N.R. BBB (sf)

N.R.--Not rated.

