TEXT-S&P afrms rtg on FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01's class A nts
November 8, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P afrms rtg on FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01's class A nts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01’s performance using the latest available investor report and portfolio data from the servicer.

-- Following our review, we have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A notes.

-- FCT ERIDAN Compartiment 2010-01 is a cash securitization of loans to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and professionals that BRED - Banque Populaire originated in France.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European SME securitizations. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European SME securitizations criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

