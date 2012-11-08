FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
November 8, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -------------------------- 31-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Marshall Islands

Primary SIC: Water

Transportation

of Freight, NEC

Mult. CUSIP6: 639365

Mult. CUSIP6: 63938U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$488 mil 8.875% first priority ship mtg nts

due 11/01/2017 BB- 20-Oct-2009

US$350 mil 8.125% bnds due 02/15/2019 B+ 13-Jan-2011

