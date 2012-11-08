TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -------------------------- 31-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Marshall Islands
Primary SIC: Water
Transportation
of Freight, NEC
Mult. CUSIP6: 639365
Mult. CUSIP6: 63938U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Nov-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$488 mil 8.875% first priority ship mtg nts
due 11/01/2017 BB- 20-Oct-2009
US$350 mil 8.125% bnds due 02/15/2019 B+ 13-Jan-2011