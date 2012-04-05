TEXT-Fitch afrms China's CNPC, CNPC Finance (HK) & PetroChina

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China National Petroleum Corporation’s (CNPC), CNPC Finance (HK) Limited’s (CPFHK) and PetroChina Company Limited’s (Petrochina) ‘A+’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (LTFC IDRs) and ‘AA-’ Long-Term Local-Currency (LTLC) IDRs. The Outlook on the LTFC IDRs is Stable, while the Outlook on the LTLC IDRs is Negative.

Fitch has also assigned LTFC senior unsecured ratings of ‘A+’ to CNPC and CPFHK. A full list of rating actions is provided at this end of this release.

The ratings are constrained by those of China (LTFC IDR: ‘A+'/Stable; LTLC IDR: ‘AA-'/Negative) given the companies’ strong linkages with the State. Any change to China’s sovereign IDRs will lead to a corresponding change to the ratings.

“CNPC’s business profile and financial metrics remain comparable to the international oil and gas majors and supportive of a ‘AA’ standalone rating,” says Steve Cox, Director in Fitch’s Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team. However, should the losses of its refining operations significantly increase or are sustained at the high levels seen in FY11, CNPC’s credit profile may weaken to a level that is not commensurate with its current standalone rating.