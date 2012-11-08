TEXT-S&P ratings - Nobina Europe Holding AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
Ratings -- Nobina Europe Holding AB ------------------------------- 06-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Bus Charter
Service
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
02-Aug-2012 SD/-- SD/--
02-Jul-2012 CC/-- CC/--
23-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
13-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--
24-Dec-2009 B/-- B/--
