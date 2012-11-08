TEXT-S&P ratings - Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hidroelectrica Piedra del Aguila S.A. ------------------ 01-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 42952X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Feb-2009 B-/-- B-/--

05-Nov-2008 B/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$100 mil 9.% nts due 07/11/2017 B- 05-Nov-2008