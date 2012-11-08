TEXT-S&P ratings - Alto Parana S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
Ratings -- Alto Parana S.A. --------------------------------------- 01-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Argentina
Primary SIC: Paper mills
Mult. CUSIP6: 021517
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--
12-Feb-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.
Rating Rating Date
US$270 mil 6.375% Guaranteed nts due
06/09/2017 BBB 14-Jul-2009