TEXT-S&P ratings - Alto Parana S.A.

Nov 08 -

Ratings -- Alto Parana S.A. --------------------------------------- 01-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Watch Neg/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Paper mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 021517

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2012 B+/-- B+/--

12-Feb-2009 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A.

Rating Rating Date

US$270 mil 6.375% Guaranteed nts due

06/09/2017 BBB 14-Jul-2009