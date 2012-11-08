TEXT-S&P Ratings - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

Ratings -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ------------------ 31-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Combination

utilities, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Oct-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

20-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

