TEXT-S&P ratings - Cordoba (Province of)
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Cordoba (Province of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Cordoba (Province of) ---------------------------------- 01-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 74408D

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2012 B-/-- B-/--

14-Sep-2010 B/-- B/--

31-Oct-2008 B-/-- B-/--

02-Sep-2008 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$596 mil 12.375% med-term nts due 08/17/2017 B- 01-Nov-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
