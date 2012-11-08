TEXT-S&P ratings - Cordoba (Province of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

Ratings -- Cordoba (Province of) ---------------------------------- 01-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 74408D

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2012 B-/-- B-/--

14-Sep-2010 B/-- B/--

31-Oct-2008 B-/-- B-/--

02-Sep-2008 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$596 mil 12.375% med-term nts due 08/17/2017 B- 01-Nov-2012