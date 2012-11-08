FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - G4S PLC
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - G4S PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- G4S PLC ------------------------------------------------ 05-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Nov-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

09-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : G4S PLC

Rating Rating Date

£2 bil med-term note Prog 04/30/2009: sr

unsecd BBB- 05-Nov-2012

£350 mil 7.75% med-term nts due 05/13/2019 BBB- 05-Nov-2012

