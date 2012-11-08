TEXT-S&P Ratings - Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 07-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Slovenia
Local currency A-/Watch Neg/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Aug-2012 A-/-- --/--
25-Aug-2009 A/-- --/--
25-Sep-2008 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/WatchN 07-Aug-2012