TEXT-S&P Ratings - Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Triglav Re, Reinsurance Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 07-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Slovenia

Local currency A-/Watch Neg/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Aug-2012 A-/-- --/--

25-Aug-2009 A/-- --/--

25-Sep-2008 A-/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/WatchN 07-Aug-2012