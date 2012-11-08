FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - BNP Paribas ZAO
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - BNP Paribas ZAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- BNP Paribas ZAO ---------------------------------------- 31-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Oct-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

15-Mar-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

08-Sep-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

