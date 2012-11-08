TEXT-S&P ratings - BNP Paribas ZAO

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- BNP Paribas ZAO ---------------------------------------- 31-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Oct-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
15-Mar-2011 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
08-Sep-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
