FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - China SCE Property Holdings Ltd.
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - China SCE Property Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 31-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 16950Y

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CNY2 bil 10.5% US$ Settled Sr Unsecd nts due

01/14/2016 B 04-Jan-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.