TEXT-S&P ratings - E-MART Co. Ltd.
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - E-MART Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- E-MART Co. Ltd. ---------------------------------------- 02-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-May-2011 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

