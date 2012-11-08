FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Metropolitan Health Networks, Inc.
#Market News
November 8, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Metropolitan Health Networks, Inc.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Metropolitan Health Networks, Inc. --------------------- 06-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United States

Local currency B+/Watch Pos/-- State/Province: Florida

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Aug-2011 B+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$40 mil revolver bank ln due 10/04/2016 BB-/WatchP 01-Aug-2011

US$240 mil 1st lien bank ln due 10/04/2016 BB-/WatchP 01-Aug-2011

US$75 mil 2nd lien bank ln due 10/04/2017 B-/WatchP 01-Aug-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
