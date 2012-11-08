TEXT-S&P ratings - BlueScope Steel Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- BlueScope Steel Ltd. ----------------------------------- 01-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Australia

Mult. CUSIP6: 09625Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Nov-2012 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================