TEXT-S&P ratings - Golomt Bank of Mongolia

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

Ratings -- Golomt Bank of Mongolia -------------------------------- 31-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Mongolia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

08-Nov-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$250 mil nts B+ 09-Apr-2012