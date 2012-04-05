FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS delinquencies rise for first time in seven months
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CMBS delinquencies rise for first time in seven months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 05 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies rose for the first time since last summer, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Late-pays climbed 13 basis points (bps) to 8.43% from 8.30% a month earlier. Helping to drive the increase was the continued underperformance of the $360 million Solana loan, now officially classified as 60-days delinquent. Prior to March, overall delinquencies had declined every month after hitting a high water mark of 9.01% in July of last year.

Office loan delinquencies, as expected, are continuing their steady upward trajectory following a 31 bp increase to 7.99%. Late-pays on industrial CMBS also rose (37 bps) and are now the second-highest delinquency rate among all property types (behind multifamily) at 10.91%.

In contrast, performance for hotel CMBS is continuing to turn for the better, with delinquencies falling another 40 bps to 10.35%.

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 12.61% (from 13.30% in February);

--Industrial: 10.91% (from 10.54%);

--Hotel: 10.35% (from 10.75%);

--Office: 7.99% (from 7.68%);

--Retail: 7.23% (from 7.15%).

Additional information is available in Fitch’s weekly e-newsletter, ‘U.S. CMBS Market Trends’, which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter:

'

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.