TEXT-S&P ratings - Vingroup Joint Stock Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Vingroup Joint Stock Co. ------------------------------- 06-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Vietnam
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts B 06-Nov-2012