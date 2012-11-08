TEXT-S&P ratings - Vingroup Joint Stock Co.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

Ratings -- Vingroup Joint Stock Co. ------------------------------- 06-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Vietnam

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

USD-denominated Sr Unsecd nts B 06-Nov-2012