TEXT-S&P summary: Limousin (Region of)

Apr 06 -

Summary analysis -- Limousin (Region of) -------------------------- 06-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: France

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-May-2011 AA/-- AA/--

Rationale

The rating on the French Region of Limousin reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French regions and Limousin’s “positive” financial management, as our criteria define these terms. We also factor into the rating the region’s good budgetary performance, its “positive” liquidity position, and its very limited contingent liabilities. The main rating constraint, in our opinion, is Limousin’s restricted revenue flexibility and dynamism.

We base our positive view on Limousin’s financial management on its strong commitment to financial discipline and good budget monitoring, coupled with prudent debt and liquidity management. In 2011, thanks to a firm handle on operating expenditures that mitigated sluggish operating revenues, the region was able to increase its operating margin to 20% of operating revenues from 19.5% in 2010.

In our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, we expect that the region will contain the gradual decrease of its operating balance to 15%-16% of operating revenues by 2014 through its continued tight rein on operating expenditures. We anticipate only a stabilization of its operating revenues (excluding cyclical European Union fund transfers). The French government’s recent decision to freeze transfers during 2011-2014 and the likely sluggish new basket of revenues will adversely affect Limousin. Still, we anticipate that Limousin will maintain its grip on operating expenditure, with 1.6% growth per year on average (excluding European funds paid) despite the likely 3% cost increase per year from 2012 linked to the region’s railway contract.

In our base case, we anticipate slight surpluses after capital accounts of around 0.4% of total revenues during 2012-2014, after an average deficit of 2% during 2009-2011. Our scenario incorporates a reduction in capital expenditures to EUR85 million on average in 2012-2014, versus EUR95 million on average in 2009-2011. Consequently, Limousin’s high operating balance and its exceptional capital revenue for infrastructure projects of EUR9 million annually should enable it to fully self-finance its capital expenditure (excluding budget loans granted).

In our view, the slight surpluses after capital accounts would allow Limousin to nearly stabilize its tax-supported debt until 2014. In our base-case scenario, tax-supported debt would reach a moderate 71% of operating revenues and less than 5x the operating balance by 2014, compared with 69% in 2010 and 3.5x the operating balance in 2011.

We consider that Limousin’s restricted revenue flexibility is the main rating constraint. Modifiable revenues are limited to the tax on car registrations, or 6% of operating revenues. Therefore, we believe budgetary flexibility now hinges on expenditure, especially capital expenditure which represents 26% of total expenditures.

Liquidity

We view Limousin’s liquidity position as “positive.” The region benefits from predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers and tax proceeds.

For 2012, Limousin’s liquidity benefits from a EUR30 million committed bank line and EUR7.7 million in revolving lines. Thanks to its EUR25.6 million retail bond issue in June 2011, Limousin’s average draw on these facilities amounted to a low EUR5.7 million in the year. Moreover, the region benefited from average available cash of EUR22.6 million. We believe that Limousin will continue to secure its long-term funding before the last quarter of each year. Therefore, we consider that the average amount available on these liquidity facilities and cash available will continue to cover debt service in the next 12 months debt service by more than 120%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Limousin will be able to contain the gradual deterioration of its operating margin at 15%-16% by 2014, despite the strong constraints on operating revenues that it will likely face. We believe that the region will be able to fully self-finance its capex (excluding budget loans). Therefore, we anticipate a near stabilization of its tax-supported debt-to-operating revenues ratio at 71% by 2014, versus 69% in 2011.

In our upside scenario, a stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly more dynamic revenues would allow Limousin to maintain its operating balance at a high 18% of operating revenues by 2014. We could consider a positive rating action if, in addition, the region invests at a lower rate than in our base case, it posts high surpluses after capital accounts at 4.5% on average in 2012-2014, and reduces its tax-supported debt below 60% of operating revenues by 2014. This could prompt a positive rating action.

Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if Limousin’s discipline allows for high expenditures that lead to a structurally decreasing operating margin to 12% of operating revenues by 2014. Moreover, in our downside scenario, an increase in its capex would lead to a widening deficit after capital accounts, reaching 4%-5% of total expenditure by 2013. Such a trend would also likely weaken our view of Limousin’s financial management.

We consider, however, that our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

