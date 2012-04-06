FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Technicolor S.A.
April 6, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Technicolor S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Technicolor S.A. ------------------------------ 06-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/B Country: France

Primary SIC: Radio

broadcasting

stations

Mult. CUSIP6: 88509V

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Mar-2011 B-/B B-/B

20-Oct-2010 CCC+/C CCC+/C

01-Jun-2010 CCC-/C CCC-/C

01-Dec-2009 D/D D/D

07-May-2009 SD/SD SD/SD

29-Jan-2009 CC/C CC/C

02-Dec-2008 B/B B/B

04-Aug-2008 B+/B B+/B

20-May-2008 BB-/B BB-/B

11-Mar-2008 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on French technology company Technicolor S.A. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged”.

The ratings are constrained by our opinion of the limited trading visibility on the company’s businesses, operating pressures in the highly competitive set-top box and in the mature physical media businesses, sizable debt, limited free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation, and demanding maintenance covenants.

