TEXT-S&P ratings - AmSurg Corp.

Nov 08 -
Ratings -- AmSurg Corp. ------------------------------------------- 07-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Tennessee
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Nov-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$250 mil sr nts due 2020 B 07-Nov-2012