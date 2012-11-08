TEXT-S&P ratings - Grain Insurance Co. JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Grain Insurance Co. JSC -------------------------------- 08-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kazakhstan

Local currency B/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Nov-2012 B/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg B/Stable 08-Nov-2012