TEXT-S&P summary: Kraft Foods Inc.

We believe the remaining global snacks business will have a strong business risk profile, albeit somewhat weaker than the consolidated Kraft’s current business risk profile because of the narrower business focus, reduced scale, and lower margins. The continuing snack business will comprise (the currently named) Kraft Foods Europe, Kraft Foods Developing Markets, and North American snacks and confectionery segments. The company estimates the business would have about $35 billion in sales, with 44% from developing markets. The standalone business will house eight of its current 12 billion-dollar brands, including Oreo, Nabisco and LU biscuits, Cadbury and Milka chocolates, Trident gum, Jacobs coffee, and Tang powdered beverages.

Consolidated Kraft is one of the largest global food companies, with diversification across brands, products, geographies, customers, and sales channels. In addition to its 12 brands that each generate more than $1 billion in revenues, its brand portfolio also include approximately 80 brands, which each generate annual revenues of more than $100 million that are spread across confectionery, biscuits, beverages, cheese, convenient meals, and grocery segments. Following the acquisition of Cadbury in 2010, Kraft believes it holds the global No. 1 position in biscuits, chocolate, candy, and nuts, and the No. 2 global position in gum. We believe Kraft can strengthen its global positions by expanding its presence in higher-growth developing markets.

However, we believe Kraft’s existing product lines contain sizable commodity exposure. During 2011, its commodity costs were about $2.6 billion higher than for 2010, and the company expects input cost to remain volatile in 2012. Kraft primarily uses hedges and net price realization to offset input cost inflation. Pricing actions have largely offset cost inflation during 2011, although adjusted EBITDA margin weakened somewhat. Kraft uses ongoing productivity programs and favorable volume and product mix to expand gross margins for reinvestment in marketing and research and development. This, in turn, helps Kraft maintain the pricing power it needs to mitigate cost inflation. In addition to ongoing cost-saving initiatives, we believe revenue and cost synergy realization from Cadbury can improve margins over the intermediate term. By the end of 2012, Kraft expects about $800 million of cumulative annualized cost synergies (about $640 million realized through the end of 2011) at a total cost of about $1.5 billion (about $1.2 billion was incurred from inception through Dec. 31, 2011).

In 2011, which included an extra week, the 53rd week, Kraft Foods’ reported net sales increased 10.5%, including organic growth of 6.6% (reflecting 6% of pricing and 0.6% of favorable volume and product mix), 2.4% from favorable foreign exchange rates, 1.4% from the additional week in 2011, and 1.4% from the Cadbury acquisition, which more than offset about 1.3% decline due to divestitures, including the impact of the Starbuck’s CPG business. In 2011, adjusted EBITDA margin contracted modestly to 17.3%. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that Kraft’s total debt to EBITDA was about 3.5x and FFO to total debt is about 17%. Our forecast for 2012 include our expectations for leverage of about 3.7x and FFO to total debt near current levels prior to the spin-off.

Our forecast assumptions include:

-- A low- to mid-single-digit revenue increase in 2012, primarily resulting from international growth.

-- Adjusted EBITDA margin to be somewhat pressured by higher commodity and pension costs that more than offset higher pricing and productivity improvements.

-- We exclude about $2.1 billion in planned restructuring and other one-time costs, including capital expenditures associated with facilitating the pending spin-off of the North American grocery business.

-- No share repurchases or dividend increases.

Our forecast and ratings have not incorporated any potential increased liability or higher contributions to the company’s multiemployer pension plans. During 2011, Kraft’s total contributions to multiemployer pension plans were $32 million and they were $30 million in 2010. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Kraft disclosed that the only individually significant multiemployer plan that it participates in is the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry International Pension Fund. In January 2012, Hostess Brands, a significant contributor to this fund, filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 and stated that they plan to modify their labor agreements in order to emerge from Chapter 11 with a new cost structure. It is currently unclear what effect these actions will have on Kraft. As of Dec. 31, 2010 (latest available information), this multiemployer plan was unfunded by approximately $5.4 billion. We will continue to monitor developments and implications to Kraft’s ratings.

Liquidity

We believe Kraft has “adequate” liquidity, and expect its sources of cash to be in excess of uses for the next 12 months. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under its $8.5 billion revolving credit facilities for general corporate purposes and commercial paper back-up and net proceeds for the issuance of $800 million of senior notes in January 2012) to exceed uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- We expect liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%, and without breaching the company’s financial covenant test, as it currently has more than sufficient cushion.

-- We believe Kraft has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

It is our opinion that the company’s relatively stable cash flow characteristics will continue, despite a very competitive operating environment. Kraft has generated average free cash flows (after capital expenditures) of about $2.4 billion during the past few years. Our liquidity assessment assumes that Kraft will refinance near-term debt maturities, including EUR2 billion which matured in March 2012, $900 million notes due June 2012, and C$150 million due August 2012.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on Kraft is stable. We believe the company will continue generating good cash flow despite a competitive operating environment. We also expect it to maintain leverage that would be in line with ratios indicating a significant financial risk profile, given the company’s strong business risk profile following the expected spin-off of its North American grocery business before year-end 2012. Given our expectations for continuing snack business to maintain leverage near current levels, we could revise the outlook to negative if credit measures weaken beyond our expectations or if financial policies become more aggressive. If we revise the outlook to negative at the current ‘BBB’ rating, we would lower the ‘A-2’ short-term corporate credit and CP ratings to ‘A-3’. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, given the limited information regarding the company’s expected capital structure following the spin-off of its North American grocery business and its future financial policies to support a higher rating.

