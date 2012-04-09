FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Hong Leong Bank's MTN programme 'BBB+'
April 9, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Hong Leong Bank's MTN programme 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Leong Bank Berhad’s (HLBB) USD1.5bn medium term note (MTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB+'.

Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating.

HLBB is the fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets. The bank is 64%-owned by Hong Leong Financial Group, a holding company which is controlled by Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan.

HLBB’s other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating ‘F2’

- Viability Rating ‘bbb+’

- Support Rating ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor ‘BBB-’

For more details on HLBB’s ratings and credit profile, see “Fitch Affirms Hong Leong Bank at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable”, dated 27 January 2012, and HLBB’s full rating report, dated 16 February 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

