TEXT-S&P ratings - China Development Industrial Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 09 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Development Industrial Bank ---------------------- 09-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Dec-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

11-Oct-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================