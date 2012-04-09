TEXT-Fitch to discuss Elizabeth River Crossings today @ 11AM ET

Apr 09 - Long a scarcity in the U.S. infrastructure market, an influx of public private partnerships is now likely over the next several years as state departments of transportation (DOTs) embrace non-traditional project delivery methods, according to Fitch Ratings.

State DOTs are moving ahead with needed infrastructure projects as the Federal government provides less funding for highways on a real basis and the future of the federal program remains in limbo.

Analysts at Fitch will be discussing one of these projects, specifically, the soon-to-be launched Elizabeth River Crossings project, during a conference call to take place this morning at 11 a.m. ET.

Fitch expects to rate the $675 million private activity bonds from the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority bonds and the $422 million TIFIA loan (on behalf of Elizabeth River Crossings) ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook. The rating will be finalized once the transaction closes. Proceeds of the bonds and loan will used to construct a new tube tunnel adjacent to the Virginia Midtown Tunnel. Plans are also in the works to use some of the proceeds to modify the Brambleton Avenue/Hampton Boulevard interchange in Norfolk.

Fitch released a presale report late last week highlighting its views of completion risk, traffic and toll revenue risk and the legal and financial structure. The report is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’ or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release.

Scott Zuchorski is the call leader and will be joined by Chad Lewis and Mike McDermott as they speak to the legal structure and rationale behind the economics of this transaction. Prepared remarks will last approximately 15-20 minutes and be followed by a Q&A session.

