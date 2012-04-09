FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P asgns SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 prelim rtgs
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Analysis
April 9, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P asgns SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 prelim rtgs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 09 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the six classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee of SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 (see list). SMHL Series Securitisation Fund 2012-1 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd.

The preliminary ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance covering 100% of the face value of all loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB RMBS;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity facility equal to 1.0% of the invested amount of all RMBS, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest;

-- The benefit of a fixed to floating interest-rate swap to be provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate RMBS;

-- The benefit of a cross-currency swap to be provided by National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB) (AA-/Stable/A-1+), to hedge the mismatch between the Australian dollar receipts from the underlying assets and the U.S. dollar payments on the bonds; and

-- The reliance of the full repayment of the class A1 bonds on the subscription of the class A-1R bonds by the redemption facility provider. The rating on the class A1 bonds is therefore linked to the rating to that of the redemption facility provider, NAB.

Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

PRELIMINARY RATINGS

Class Rating Amount (mil. $)

A1 A-1+ (sf) US$300.0

A1-R AAA (sf) A$0.0

A2 AAA (sf) A$37.5

A3 AAA (sf) A$359.25

AB AAA (sf) A$34.5

B AA- (sf) A$18.75

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.