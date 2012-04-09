TEXT-S&P summary: LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Apr 09 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ---------------- 09-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 552081

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Mar-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

04-Nov-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

21-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

03-May-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ ratings on Netherlands-based LyondellBasell Industries N.V. reflect the company’s “fair” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. LyondellBasell is a leading global petrochemical producer, with 2011 sales of more than $50 billion. The majority of its products are cyclical commodities such as ethylene, propylene, and their derivatives, including various plastic resins used to manufacture a wide variety of durable goods and consumer products. It also produces automotive and other fuels at a refinery in Houston, Texas. The company recently closed an unprofitable refinery in France.

Commodity chemicals show high sensitivity to global GDP growth, supply and demand imbalances, and raw material price movements. Despite significant capital intensity, the industry has relatively low barriers to entry for many product lines, creating a high degree of competition and weak pricing flexibility during periods of excess supply. Business strengths that somewhat counterbalance these risks include LyondellBasell’s large scale of operations, management’s focus on operational excellence and cost reduction, and a portfolio of differentiated products (including advanced polyolefins, propylene oxide and derivatives, and catalysts), which are more profitable and stable than its commodity product lines.

We think LyondellBasell should continue to benefit during the next several years from an improved competitive position and strong operating results, stemming in part from the availability of low-cost natural gas in the U.S. We believe that the North American petrochemical sector is entering a multiyear period of low-cost production economics and will likely see an increase in domestic capital investment. However, we think LyondellBasell will focus primarily on moderate-cost projects with high and quick returns. We believe it will consider larger investments only if management believes the company can maintain credit metrics consistent with the current ratings. On the other hand, in Europe, where LyondellBasell has higher-cost operations, we think market conditions will remain challenging. However, we believe results there should continue to benefit from a focus on higher-margin downstream products, such as automotive plastics, as well as byproduct sales.

LyondellBasell has performed strongly and generated significant cash since emerging from bankruptcy in April 2010 with much more prudent capitalization, a better cost structure, and lower environmental and other liabilities. Since then, it has benefited from improved global economic conditions, a better-than-expected supply and demand balance, and an advantaged cost position in the U.S. It has also reduced debt significantly and contributed to its pension plans. The company remains committed to maintaining at least $3 billion of available liquidity.

Adjusted trailing-12-month EBITDA margins have exceeded 10% for about the past two years, and we expect them to average in the high-single-digit percentage area, with pretax return on capital averaging in the low- to mid-teen percentage area.

Pro forma for the planned refinancing, total debt will be about $6.1 billion. We adjust debt to include about $1.8 billion of adjustments for capitalized operating leases, as well as tax-effected unfunded postretirement, asset retirement, and environmental obligations. The company’s funds from operations (FFO) to total debt ratio is close to 60%. At the current rating, we expect LyondellBasell to maintain an “intermediate” financial risk profile with FFO to debt averaging 40% to 45% and remaining near 30% at the cyclical trough.

Parties with historically aggressive financial policies, including private equity firm Apollo Management Holdings L.P. and Access Industries LLC, together currently hold more than 40% of LyondellBasell’s shares. However, we believe their ownership is unlikely to result in financial policies that increase leverage or reduce liquidity.

We expect regular dividends to total about $700 million in 2012 and to gradually and modestly increase thereafter. LyondellBasell has sized its regular dividend so that it can continue paying dividends without borrowing, even in industry troughs. Therefore, we expect the company to generate excess cash at other times and periodically consider paying special dividends as it did in 2011. We regard ongoing litigation and regulatory matters as modest risk factors.

We rate the company’s senior unsecured notes ‘BB+', one notch below the corporate credit rating. This is because we view obligations of the parent holding company as structurally subordinated to liabilities at its operating subsidiaries.

Liquidity

We believe LyondellBasell has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs, even in the event of a sharp drop in EBITDA. Our assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following observations and expectations:

-- Financial risk management is prudent. To deal with industry cyclicality and potential spikes in working capital caused by changes in raw material costs, selling prices, and demand patterns, we expect the company to maintain at least $3 billion in cash and available credit under its revolving credit facility and accounts receivable securitization program. As a result, it should also be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing.

-- We think required outlays, including annual maintenance capital spending we estimate at $600 million to $700 million and interest expense below $300 million following the planned refinancing, should be manageable.

-- The company has only a modest amount of funded debt maturing during the next few years.

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- We regard the company’s credit market standing as satisfactory.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. LyondellBasell operates in a cyclical industry. Our view is that the global economy is gradually strengthening, but our outlook remains clouded by difficult economic conditions, particularly in Europe, where LyondellBasell has substantial and higher-cost operations. Despite this, however, we expect LyondellBasell to maintain ratios appropriate for the rating, including an FFO to total debt ratio averaging 40% to 45% and remaining near 30% even in industry troughs. We believe the company can maintain a sufficiently strong financial profile even if revenues drop by 20% and EBITDA margins decline to 7% from 2011 levels of more than 10%. Also key to maintaining the ratings are the continuation of prudent financial policies and sufficient liquidity.

We could lower the ratings if there were an unexpected shift to more-aggressive financial policies including more-aggressive-than-expected shareholder returns or very large debt-funded acquisitions or capital investments, even if they are financed off balance sheet.

During the next few years, we could consider a slightly higher rating if LyondellBasell improves its business risk profile to “satisfactory” by making investments that promote increased stability and diversification, and the company continues to perform strongly and maintain prudent financial policies.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria, April 15, 2008