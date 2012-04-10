TEXT-S&P:Narita terminal plan has no immediate rtgs effect

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today the ratings on Narita International Airport Corp. (NAA; AA-/Negative/A-1+) will not be immediately affected by NAA’s plan to construct a terminal for low-cost carriers (LCCs) at Narita Airport.

NAA said last week it would construct the new terminal over the next three years. Unpredictable performance among LCCs globally and their mixed impact on the credit quality of airports prevents us from factoring upside potential from the entry of LCCs into NAA’s revenues and ratings.

In our view, NAA continues to maintain conservative financial discipline. NAA plans to use existing terminals for LCCs in the next one to two years. During this time, the company will estimate extra passenger demand from the entry of LCCs into Japan’s airline market in order to decide its capital expenditures. We do not believe NAA has made a final decision on LCC operations. Whether Narita’s financial performance will recover steadily over the next one to two years is key to our analysis of the company’s credit quality. If NAA can limit total investment related to the new terminal to around JPY20 billion, we do not expect the project to hurt NAA’s financial performance.

We do not believe NAA’s status as operator of the gateway airport for Tokyo metropolitan area will change. Therefore, we maintain our view that government support in the event of financial distress at NAA is likely to remain very high.